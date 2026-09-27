波特蘭金秋·月滿·豐收文化盛典精彩回顧 🌕

金秋相聚，月滿波特蘭。2026波特蘭金秋·月滿·豐收文化盛典圓滿落幕！

舞蹈、音樂、歌唱、中國鼓……一個個精彩瞬間，匯聚成難忘的金秋之夜。舞台上既有中華傳統文化的韻味，也有東西方文化交流碰撞出的精彩火花。

透過一組現場照片，再次回顧當晚的美好瞬間。感謝每一位台前幕後的參與者，也感謝所有到場支持的朋友！

一起重溫這個屬於波特蘭華人社區的美好夜晚。

#波特蘭 #波特蘭華人 #波特蘭活動 #中秋節 #波特蘭中秋 #活動回顧 #中華文化 #Portland

Highlights from Portland’s Autumn Moon & Harvest Cultural Gala 2026 🌕

What a beautiful night of culture, community, and celebration in Portland!

From dance and music to singing and Chinese drums, the stage came alive with unforgettable performances celebrating Chinese traditions while bringing Eastern and Western cultures together.

Here’s a look back at some of the wonderful moments captured throughout the evening. A big thank you to everyone who performed, worked behind the scenes, and joined us for this special celebration!

Relive the highlights from a memorable autumn night in Portland.

#Portland #PortlandEvents #PortlandChineseCommunity #MidAutumnFestival #CulturalFestival #ChineseCulture #PDX #PortlandOregon