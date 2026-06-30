Portland Chinese Times’ Short Videos That Bring Local Customers to Your Door

In today’s social media-driven world, restaurant marketing is no longer just about posting a menu or running a traditional ad. For local diners, a well-produced short video can do something much more powerful: show the food, create appetite, build curiosity, and turn online attention into real in-store visits.

29 Years of Service

For 29 years, Portland Chinese Times has been deeply connected to the Greater Portland community. Today, our media network reaches audiences across print, website, app, WeChat, Facebook, Xiaohongshu, YouTube, and other digital platforms. Through this full-media ecosystem, we help local businesses reach not only Chinese-speaking consumers, but also broader local audiences across Oregon and Washington.

For restaurants, cafés, dessert shops, buffets, supermarkets, and food brands, short-form video has become one of the most effective ways to promote new openings, featured dishes, holiday specials, and brand stories.

Why Our Short Video Promotion Works

1. We reach the right local audience

Our audience is highly local, with strong concentration in Oregon, Washington, and the Greater Portland area. That means your video is not just getting random views. It is reaching people who are actually close enough to visit your business.

2. One video, multiple platforms

A single food video can be distributed across WeChat Official Account, WeChat Channels, Facebook, Xiaohongshu, YouTube, our website, app, and community networks. This allows businesses to reach Chinese-speaking families, local residents, younger social media users, and food lovers across different platforms.

3. Food videos convert faster

A short video can show the dishes, atmosphere, portions, location, price impression, and unique selling points in seconds. Compared with a static ad, food videos are more visual, more shareable, and more likely to make viewers say, “I want to try this.”

Real Campaign Results

HK Bistro

For HK Bistro at Flock Food Hall in Downtown Portland, our food video campaign generated strong results across multiple platforms.

On WeChat Channels, the video received 6,564 views and 320 shares. On Facebook, it reached 6.7K views, 5.5K viewers, and a total watch time of 19 hours and 8 minutes, with the numbers continuing to grow.

More importantly, the comments showed real customer intent. Viewers wrote things like:

“I’ll drive half an hour and try it next week.”

“I’ll go try it tomorrow.”

“This looks really good. I’ll try it this weekend.”

“Is there parking?”

These are not just casual views. They are strong buying signals from people actively planning a visit.

Video links: WeChat | Facebook | Xiaohongshu

Super King Buffet

Our Super King Buffet food video also delivered strong local engagement.

On WeChat Channels, the video reached 14,000 views, 471 shares, and strong interaction. On Facebook, it received 2.1K views, and on Xiaohongshu, it gained 1,385 views.

The comments included direct customer questions and visit intent, such as “What is the Sunday price?” and “I’ll go tomorrow.” This shows how short-form video can quickly move viewers from interest to action.

Video links: WeChat | Facebook | Xiaohongshu

Turning Viewers Into Customers

Portland Chinese Times’ short-form video advertising service is not simply about posting a video. We provide content planning, filming, editing, copywriting, platform distribution, and local community promotion. Our goal is to help businesses move from being seen, to being remembered, to being chosen.

To promote your restaurant, grand opening, featured dishes, seasonal specials, or brand story, contact Portland Chinese Times for a customized short-form video marketing plan.