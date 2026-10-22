🍵 西林也能享受圍爐煮茶＋廣式點心！

📍 Lucky Leaf Tea House

一壺好茶、一籠熱騰騰的點心，再來一份招牌自製蜜汁叉燒！還有抹茶、珍珠奶茶和水果茶，約上朋友，慢慢喝、慢慢聊。🥢

🍵 Tea, dim sum & a cozy afternoon in Salem!

📍 Lucky Leaf Tea House

Come for the stove-brewed tea, stay for Cantonese-style dim sum and signature house-made honey BBQ pork! Matcha, boba, and fruit teas round out the menu. Bring a friend and sip awhile. Save this for your next visit! 🥢