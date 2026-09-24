俄勒岡首府藏著一家「中式茶館」慢下來喝杯茶、吃點心：福葉茶舍

俄勒岡首府藏著一家「中式茶館」慢下來喝杯茶、吃點心

（綜合報道）忙了一整天，有時候需要的不是再趕下一個行程，而是找個地方坐下來，慢慢喝一壺茶、吃幾份點心，讓生活的節奏稍微慢一點。

位於俄勒岡州首府塞勒姆（Salem）的福葉茶舍（Lucky Leaf Tea House），希望帶給客人的正是這樣一段悠閒時光。

不同於買了飲料就走的普通飲品店，福葉茶舍主打更完整的中式泡茶體驗。來到這裡，可以坐下來慢慢品茶，搭配熱騰騰的蒸點心和花草茶；也可以約上三五好友聊聊天，或者一家人一起吃頓輕鬆的點心早午餐。

如果只想一個人安靜待一會兒，也可以帶本喜歡的書，點上一杯珍珠奶茶，給自己留一點不被打擾的時間。

福葉茶舍想傳達的概念其實很簡單：喝茶不只是為了解渴，也可以是一種讓自己慢下來的生活方式。無論是和朋友相聚、陪伴家人，還是忙碌工作後想暫時放空，都可以找個理由坐下來，好好享受眼前這一刻。

福葉茶舍位於2425東南13街（13th St SE），營業時間為上午9時30分至晚上8時，星期二休息。

有時候，不需要走得很遠。一壺茶、一籠點心、一個悠閒的下午，就是給自己最簡單的小小獎勵。

A Hidden Tea Escape in Salem:Slow Down Over Tea and Dim Sum

Sometimes,you don’t need another plan.You just need a place to slow down,reset,and enjoy the moment.

Tucked away in Salem,Oregon,Lucky Leaf Tea House offers a relaxing escape centered around the experience of tea.

Rather than simply grabbing a drink to go,guests can sit down and enjoy a traditional Chinese-style tea-brewing experience,pairing freshly brewed herbal tea with warm steamed dim sum.It can be a quiet afternoon with friends,a relaxing dim sum brunch with family,or simply some much-needed time for yourself.

Prefer a little solitude?Bring a good book,order a boba tea,and settle in for a peaceful break from a busy day.

The idea behind Lucky Leaf Tea House is simple:tea doesn’t have to be rushed.Whether you come for the tea,the dim sum,the company,or just a little escape,there is always a reason to slow down and enjoy the moment.

Sometimes,a pot of tea,a few baskets of dim sum,and an unhurried afternoon are all you need.

📍Lucky Leaf Tea House

2425 13th St SE,Salem,OR 97302

Hours:9:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

Closed Tuesdays