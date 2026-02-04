2026 Portland Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

2026 Chinese Cultural Fair on February 28 at the Oregon Convention Center

Early Bird Tickets $8 — Available Only at VG Center

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The annual Chinese New Year Cultural Fair, a beloved tradition for the greater Portland Chinese community, will return on Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Hall A of the Oregon Convention Center.

The 2026 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair is jointly presented by Portland Chinese Times, Portland Art & Culture Center, and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, and welcomes families and visitors of all backgrounds to enjoy an authentic and festive Lunar New Year experience.

Event at a Glance

Event: 2026 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Oregon Convention Center, Hall A

Address: 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland

Admission:

• $8 Early Bird Tickets — available only at VG Center

• $10 at the door

• Free for children under 3

Early Bird Tickets Available Only at VG Center

Organizers remind the public that early bird tickets are priced at $8 and are available exclusively at VG Center. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the event will cost $10, and children under age 3 are admitted free. Those wishing to save on admission are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at VG Center before the event date.

VG Center is located at 8733 SE Division St., #108, and inquiries can be made by phone at (503) 771-9560.

Full Day of Stage Performances and Activities

The fair will feature a full lineup of live stage performances throughout the day, including lion and dragon dances, martial arts demonstrations, traditional and modern dance, pop music performances, and instrumental music. More than a dozen professional and community groups will take the stage, offering nonstop entertainment from morning through afternoon.

In addition, the event will host multiple rounds of on-site raffles and interactive Q&A games, with prizes such as red envelopes, gift certificates, and shopping vouchers. The popular God of Wealth will also make special appearances to hand out red envelopes to attendees, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Food, Marketplace, and Cultural Experiences

Visitors can explore dozens of food, cultural, and artisan booths featuring calligraphy, hands-on crafts, and family-friendly cultural activities. A wide variety of food vendors will offer everything from traditional Chinese snacks to popular modern desserts, making the fair a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, and celebration.

Event at a Glance

Event: 2026 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Oregon Convention Center, Hall A

Address: 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland

Admission:

• $8 Early Bird Tickets — available only at VG Center

• $10 at the door

• Free for children under 3

For more information, visit portlandchinesetimes.com or www.oregonccba.org, or call Portland Chinese Times at (503) 771-9560.