Workshop Schedule: 2017 McDonald’s Education Workshop

Workshop Schedule

– Session 1 (10:30am – 11:15am)

Inside Admissions Office – Presented by AcceptU

College Admissions and Application Process (Cantonese) – Peter

Preparing for the SAT – Presented by Best in Class

– Session 2 (11:20am – 12:05pm)

Grants and Scholarships – Presented by OSAC

College Admissions and Application Process (Cantonese) – Presented by Peter

Preparing for the SAT – Presented by Best in Class

– Session 3 (1:00pm – 1:45pm)

Extracurricular Activities & Leadership Development – Presented by AcceptU

FAFSA, Financial Aid, and Scholarships (Cantonese) – Presented by Peter