Workshop Schedule: 2017 McDonald’s Education Workshop

刊登日期: 10/31/2017

Workshop Schedule
– Session 1 (10:30am – 11:15am)
Inside Admissions Office – Presented by AcceptU
College Admissions and Application Process (Cantonese) – Peter
Preparing for the SAT – Presented by Best in Class

– Session 2 (11:20am – 12:05pm)
Grants and Scholarships – Presented by OSAC
College Admissions and Application Process (Cantonese) – Presented by Peter
Preparing for the SAT – Presented by Best in Class

– Session 3 (1:00pm – 1:45pm)
Extracurricular Activities & Leadership Development – Presented by AcceptU
FAFSA, Financial Aid, and Scholarships (Cantonese) – Presented by Peter

