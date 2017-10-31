Workshop Schedule: 2017 McDonald’s Education Workshop

Workshop Schedule
– Session 1 (10:30am – 11:15am)
Inside Admissions Office – Presented by AcceptU
College Admissions and Application Process (Cantonese) – Peter
Preparing for the SAT – Presented by Best in Class
– Session 2 (11:20am – 12:05pm)
Grants and Scholarships – Presented by OSAC
– Session 3 (1:00pm – 1:45pm)
Extracurricular Activities & Leadership Development – Presented by AcceptU
FAFSA, Financial Aid, and Scholarships (Cantonese) – Presented by Peter