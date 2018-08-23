中国古典舞经典作品展 Dance in China

China in Dance 2018

“Classic Chinese Dance Showcase”

中國之舞-2018 「中國古典舞經典作品展」

第五屆“跨越太平洋－中國藝術節”

第三屆“西雅圖華星藝術節”

American Asian Performing Arts Theatre & Seattle Huaxing Arts Group Present

美國亞洲表演藝術劇院及西雅圖華星藝術團 聯合主辦

Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco

中華人民共和國駐舊金山總領事館 支持單位

Co-organizer:

Hengda Dance Academy / Portland Art & Cultural Center

恆達舞蹈學院 / 波特蘭新聞 / 加州戴維斯華語電影基金會

performance:

Beijing Dance Academy the Chinese Classical Dance Department

北京舞蹈學院中國古典舞系表演

Portland OR （Sep. 30th）

Sunday, 7:00pm

Newmark Theatre

1111 SW Broadway Portland OR 97205

Ticket Price:

$35, $45, $60

諮詢電話: 503-380-8788

Purchase Tickets Online: www.portland5.com/newmark-theatre