中国古典舞经典作品展 Dance in China

China in Dance 2018
“Classic Chinese Dance Showcase”
中國之舞-2018 「中國古典舞經典作品展」
第五屆“跨越太平洋－中國藝術節”
第三屆“西雅圖華星藝術節”
American Asian Performing Arts Theatre & Seattle Huaxing Arts Group Present
美國亞洲表演藝術劇院及西雅圖華星藝術團 聯合主辦
Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco
中華人民共和國駐舊金山總領事館 支持單位
Co-organizer:
Hengda Dance Academy / Portland Art & Cultural Center
恆達舞蹈學院 / 波特蘭新聞 / 加州戴維斯華語電影基金會
performance:
Beijing Dance Academy the Chinese Classical Dance Department
北京舞蹈學院中國古典舞系表演
Portland OR （Sep. 30th）
Sunday, 7:00pm
Newmark Theatre
1111 SW Broadway Portland OR 97205
Ticket Price:
$35, $45, $60
諮詢電話: 503-380-8788
Purchase Tickets Online: www.portland5.com/newmark-theatre