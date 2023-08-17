HealthCare.gov為失去Medicaid或CHIP的人們提供低成本、優質健康保險 –為避免失去健康保險，以下是您需要了解的訊息

從現在開始和未來幾個月，全國將有數百萬人面臨失去醫療保險的風險。Medicaid（醫療補助計劃）是數百萬兒童、父母、老年人、殘障人士及其他許多人的生存命脈。

人們該怎樣做才能保持自己的健康保險？

如果您仍然擁有Medicaid 或CHIP，請確保您的聯繫信息是最新的，並檢查您的郵件中是否有來自州Medicaid 機構寄來的續保表格。填寫表格並立即寄回，以避免失去健康保險。



為什麼現在會發生這種情況？

在COVID-19 疫情期間，各州一般允許暫時停止Medicaid（醫療補助計劃）和兒童健康保險計劃（CHIP）的續保，避免人們失去健康保險。2022年 12 月29日，《綜合撥款法案》（CAA）簽署成為法律，要求各州恢復正常運作，重新開始資格審查。現在，有數以百萬計的成人和兒童可能會失去他們的醫療補助或CHIP 保險。

如果我不再符合醫療補助或CHIP的資格該怎麼辦？

如果您失去了醫療補助或CHIP，請訪問HealthCare.gov，查看您是否符合資格參加其他低成本、高質量的保健計劃。

由於《通貨膨脹削減法案》的實施，通過HealthCare.gov購買健康保險可以獲得更多財務幫助。 事實上，每 5位客戶中就有4位可以通過財務幫助找到每月$10 或更低費用的計劃。

您所支付的費用取決於您的年齡、家庭人口數量、家庭收入、居住地點、您所選擇的計劃以及其他因素。

HealthCare.gov上提供的健康保險計劃包含哪些內容？

HealthCare.gov上的計劃提供廣泛的福利和全面的保障。HealthCare.gov上的所有醫療保險計劃都涵蓋基本健康福利，包括年度體檢等預防性服務、住院、處方藥、節育、看醫生、急診⋯⋯等。HealthCare.gov上的所有計劃均不能以既存疾病為由拒絕承保。醫療保險市場（Marketplace）的健康計劃由提供優質承保的保險公司提供。

我該如何申請？

您可以安坐家中訪問HealthCare.gov，開始或更新您的申請。事實上，很多人一次就成功完成申請。

如需幫助，您可以訪問HealthCare.gov上的Find Local Help（尋找本地幫助），網址是 https://localhelp.healthcare.gov/ ，搜索我們的線上名錄，並安排時間與您所在地區的代理人、經紀人或協助人員面談，或通過電話或電子郵件洽談，讓他們幫助您完成申請及其他手續。

或者，消費者如需要填寫申請表的協助也可以致電HealthCare.gov呼叫中心，並獲得200種語言的幫助，電話號碼是1-800-318-2596。HealthCare.gov呼叫中心每週7天、每天24小時運作。

我什麼時候可以申請？

今天就訪問HealthCare.gov，了解您是否符合資格參加低成本、高質量的健康計劃。

本資訊由美國衛生與公共服務部提供。

Millions of Americans Could Lose Medicaid or CHIP Health Insurance – Here’s What you Need to Know to Avoid a Gap in Coverage and How HealthCare.gov Can Help

Millions of people across the county are at risk of losing health coverage starting now and over the next several months. Medicaid is a lifeline for millions of children, parents, seniors, people with disabilities, and so many others.

What should people do to keep their health coverage?

If you still have Medicaid or CHIP, make sure your contact information is up to date and check your mail for a renewal form from the state Medicaid agency. Fill out the form and return it immediately to avoid a loss of coverage.

Why is this happening now?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, states were generally allowed to temporarily stop renewals for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). This kept people from losing their health coverage. On December 29, 2022, the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) was signed into law and required states to return to normal operations by restarting their eligibility reviews. Now millions of adults and children may lose their Medicaid or CHIP coverage.

What if I am no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP?

If you have lost Medicaid or CHIP, visit HealthCare.govto see if you are eligible to enroll in a low-cost, quality health plan.

Due to the Inflation Reduction Act, enhanced financial helps is available to purchase health coverage through HealthCare.gov. In fact, 4 out of 5 customers can find a plan for $10 or less per month with financial help.

What you pay is based on your age, your family size, your household income, where you live, what plan you choose, and other factors.

What do the health insurance plans available on HealthCare.gov cover?

Plans available on HealthCare.govoffer a wide range of benefits and comprehensive coverage. All medical coverage plans atHealthCare.govcover essential health benefits, including preventive services like annual checkups, hospitalizations, prescription drugs, birth control, doctor’s visits, emergency care, and more. All plans atHealthCare.govare prohibited from excluding coverage based on preexisting conditions. Marketplace health plans are offered by private insurance companies that offer quality coverage.

How do I apply?

You can begin or update your application from the comfort of your home atHealthCare.gov.In fact, many people complete their application in one sitting.

For assistance, you can visit Find Local Help on HealthCare.govat https://localhelp.healthcare.gov/ to search our online directory and set up a time to talk in-person, over the phone, or by email with an agent, broker, or assister in your area who can help you with your application and more.

Or, consumers can get help filling out their application by calling theHealthCare.gov call center at 1-800-318-2596with assistance in 200 languages. The HealthCare.gov call center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

When can I apply?

Visit HealthCare.gov today to see if you are eligible to enroll in a low-cost, quality health plan.

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.