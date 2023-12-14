CDC警告前往墨西哥旅遊時謹防致命傷寒

(本報綜述)美國疾病管制與預防中心(CDC)警告前往墨西哥Baja California旅行的民眾，謹防可能接觸致命的洛基山斑疹傷寒。這是一種致命的細菌性疾病，其傳播途徑是透過被感染的褐狗蜱的叮咬而傳播，而這種蜱可能寄生在寵物身上。

一名來自加州聖迭戈的居民，前往墨西哥Baja California旅行後，在當地感染了該疾病，最終在上個月去世。

除了Baja California外，墨西哥的Sonora、Chihuahua、Coahuila 和Nuevo León等多地都發現了洛基山斑疹傷寒的存在。

在上週發布的一項一級旅行警告中，CDC敦促在旅途中或返回美國兩週內出現洛基山斑疹傷寒症狀的旅行者，務必尋求醫療協助。

CDC指出，洛基山斑疹傷寒的症狀包括發燒、頭痛和皮疹，這些症狀可能在症狀出現後的兩到四天內發展。該疾病在感染者中可能迅速發展，如果不及早用抗生素多西環素治療，可能會致命。CDC表示，10歲以下的兒童死於洛基山斑疹傷寒的可能性是成年人的五倍。

加州聖迭戈縣公共衛生官員表示，上一次有人死於洛基山斑疹傷寒還是在2014年。

