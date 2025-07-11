清涼夏日到這些公園免費看電影！

（本報綜述）波特蘭市民今夏又有免費消暑好去處。由市府公園與娛樂局主辦的「夏季免費活動計劃」（Summer Free for All Program）露天電影系列，2025年再度回歸，將在全市多座公園接力放映多部經典與最新熱門影片，活動完全免費，歡迎所有年齡層參加。

今年的電影陣容豐富多樣，從動作科幻到溫馨動畫，讓更多社區居民一同共享夏夜光影時光。市府特別提醒，觀影民眾可自備野餐墊、摺疊椅及點心，早點到場挑選理想座位，活動大多於晚上7點半開始。

以下是完整放映時間與地點：

7月10日晚上7:30，《星際異攻隊》（Guardians of the Galaxy）。地址：Elizabeth Caruthers Park, 3508 S. Moody Ave.

7月11日晚上6:30，《小鬼當家棒球隊》（The Sandlot）。地址：Overlook Park, 1599 N. Fremont St.

7月17日晚上7:30，《銀河追緝令》（Galaxy Quest）。地址：Colonel Summers Park, S.E. 17th Ave. and Taylor St.

7月18日晚上7:30，《神偷奶爸4》（Despicable Me 4）。地址：Brentwood Park, 6550 S.E. 60th Ave.

7月19日晚上7:30，《你會作我的鄰居嗎》（Won’t You Be My Neighbor）。地址：Farragut Park, North Kerby Avenue and Farragut Street

7月25日晚上7:30，《可可夜總會》（Coco）。地址：Spring Garden Park, 3332 S.W. Spring Garden St.

8月1日晚上7:30，《木法沙：獅子王》（Mufasa: The Lion King）。地址：McCoy Park, 4677 N. Trenton St.

8月2日晚上7:30，《帶他們回家》（Bring Them Home）。地址：Kʰunamokwst Park, 5200 N.E. Alberta St.

8月7日晚上7:30，《腦筋急轉彎2》（Inside Out 2）。地址：Wilshire Park, 4116 N.E. 33rd Ave.

8月14日晚上7:30，《芭比》（Barbie）。地址：Irving Park, 707 N.E. Fremont St.

8月15日晚上7:30，《海洋奇緣2》（Moana 2）。地址：Mt. Scott Park, S.E. 72nd Ave. and S.E. Harold St.

8月16日晚上7:30，《七寶奇謀》（The Goonies）。地址：Sewallcrest Park, Southeast 31st Avenue and Market Street

8月21日晚上7:30，《野機器人》（The Wild Robot）。地址：Parklane Park, Southeast 155th Avenue and Main Street

8月23日晚上7:30，《法櫃奇兵》（Raiders of the Lost Ark）。地址：Luuwit View Park, Northeast 127th Avenue and Fremont Street

8月29日晚上7:30，《高飛歷險記》（A Goofy Movie）。地址：Holly Farm Park, 10819 S.W. Capitol Hwy.

8月30日晚上7:30，《陰間大法師》（Beetlejuice）。地址：Woodstock Park, 5012 S.E. Harold St.

市府表示，這項活動不僅是振興社區與鄰里交流的機會，也是家人朋友在夏夜輕鬆聚會的好方式。想要度過一個清涼難忘的夏天，就帶上毛毯與笑容，到這些公園享受免費電影饗宴吧！