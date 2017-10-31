Workshop Timeline: 2017 McDonald’s Education Workshop

Event Details and Information
Event: 2017 McDonald’s Education Workshop
Location：PCC Southeast Campus （2305 SE 82nd and Division Portland, OR 97216）
Date and Time: November 18th – 10 AM to 4 PM
Event Agenda
– 10:00 AM Opening and Welcome
– 10:30 AM Workshop Session 1
– 11:00 AM College Fair/1:1 Sessions start
– 11:20 AM Workshop Session 2
– 12:00 PM Lunch
– 1:00 PM Workshop Session 3
– 1:45 PM Open time for College Fair and 1:1 Sessions
– 3:30 PM Closing remarks, raffle drawing
Workshop Topics
1, SAT prep
2, College Planning
3, Inside Admissions Office
4, Extracurriculars and Leadership
5, FAFSA/Financial Aid/Scholarships (also offered in Cantonese)
6, College Admissions and Application Process (Cantonese)
*Schedule is subject to change