Workshop Timeline: 2017 McDonald’s Education Workshop

Event Details and Information

Event: 2017 McDonald’s Education Workshop

Location：PCC Southeast Campus （2305 SE 82nd and Division Portland, OR 97216）

Date and Time: November 18th – 10 AM to 4 PM

Event Agenda

– 10:00 AM Opening and Welcome

– 10:30 AM Workshop Session 1

– 11:00 AM College Fair/1:1 Sessions start

– 11:20 AM Workshop Session 2

– 12:00 PM Lunch

– 1:00 PM Workshop Session 3

– 1:45 PM Open time for College Fair and 1:1 Sessions

– 3:30 PM Closing remarks, raffle drawing

Workshop Topics

1, SAT prep

2, College Planning

3, Inside Admissions Office

4, Extracurriculars and Leadership

5, FAFSA/Financial Aid/Scholarships (also offered in Cantonese)

6, College Admissions and Application Process (Cantonese)

*Schedule is subject to change