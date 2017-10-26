Registration：2017McDonald’s Education Workshop



Dear Portland-metro community

Portland Chinese Times, in partnership with McDonald’s Education Workshop, is proud to be hosting the 2017 McDonald’s Education Workshop in Portland. We will be hosting a one-day event for students in the Asian Pacific American diaspora to come learn about the college admissions process. We will be inviting college admission counselors, be hosting college application workshops for students, and much more. We hope to have the attendance of local students, families, and community members in the greater Portland area. Event 2017 McDonald’s Education Workshop Location PCC Southeast Campus 2305 SE 82nd and Division Portland, OR 97216

Date and Time: November 18th – 10 AM to 4 PM

Please help us promote education within the Asian Pacific American community and

the Portland metro-area by either:

1. Registering and Attending the event (if you are a student).

2. Passing the message along to your community (parent, school staff, community

member).

Early registration will enter students into a raffle on the day of. Registration can be found at the following form:

https://goo.gl/forms/FFxz2hfEYYDlqkAx2

General information about the McDonald’s Education Workshop can be found here:

https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/asian-pacific-americans/en.html