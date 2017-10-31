Information: 2017 McDonald’s Education Workshop

Portland Chinese Times, in partnership with McDonald’s Education Workshop and multiple organizations in the greater Portland metropolitan area, is proud to be hosting one of the 2017 McDonald’s Education Exhibitions in the city of Portland this year. Aiming to support and educate Asian and Pacific Islander (API) high schoolers in their pursuit of higher education, we hope your students and your institution can come learn more about the college admission process from our event. We hope to attract students from API or other underrepresented backgrounds in the Portland metro area to meet college representatives in the region and attend workshops for free.

At this event, we will host a college fair with schools represented in the Pacific Northwest area for students who may have questions or just want to learn about specific colleges. We will be offering workshop sessions about the overall application process, financial aid and scholarships, and SAT prep. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend, and language accommodations can be made, please make sure to note this on the RSVP form. In addition, we will also be offering short, 15 minute drop-in advising sessions for students to talk to a professional about questions students may have about college and the process. Free lunch will be provided for event attendees.

This event is designed to both be a full day event as well as a drop-in event for students. We encourage that all students who want to attend (both attending the full day or just dropping in) to fill out the RSVP link so we can make accommodations the best we can.

The first 20 students who register for the event early will be receiving a $10 gift card for 99 Ranch. There will also be a raffle on the day of the event for an iPad and three $100 scholarship checks for students who attend the event.

Please help us promote education within the Asian Pacific American community and the Portland metro-area by either:

Registering and Attending the event (if you are a student).

Passing the message along to your community (parent, school staff, community member).