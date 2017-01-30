Chinese New Year Fair Schedule

Program rundown for 2017 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair
10:00 am Chinese Music Ensemble by Yat Sing Music Club
Lion Dance by Lee Association Lion Dance Team
11:00 am Chinese Dance by Mei Ya Dance Academy
Chinese Dance & singing by Yu Miao Preschool
12:00 noon Grand Opening Ceremony
Lion Dance by Viet Hung Lion Dance Group
Handing out Red Packet by Wealth God
1:00 pm Chinese Dance by Portland Art & Cultural Center Dance Team
Chinese Yo Yo by Portland Chinese School Yoyo Team
Chinese Dance by Sun Flowers Dance Team
2:00 pm Chinee Emperor Fashion Show
Handing out Red Packet by Community leaders
Lion Dance by Viet Hung Lion Dance Group
Wushu Demo (Kung Fu) by Portland Art & Cultural Center Wushu Team
3:00 pm Dance & Music by Orego Hope Chinese School
Dance & Music by Woodstock Elementary Chinese Immersion Program
Chinese by TOSA- Chinese/Mandarin Immersion program
4:00pm Dumpling making contest
* Schedule is subject to change without notice