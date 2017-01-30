載入中 ...
位置:  主頁  >  最新消息  >  新聞

Chinese New Year Fair Schedule

刊登日期: 1/30/2017

Program rundown for 2017 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

run-down

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Program rundown for 2017 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

10:00 am   Chinese Music Ensemble  by  Yat Sing Music Club

Lion Dance  by Lee Association Lion Dance Team

11:00 am    Chinese Dance  by Mei Ya Dance Academy

Chinese Dance & singing by Yu Miao Preschool

12:00 noon  Grand Opening Ceremony

Lion Dance by Viet Hung Lion Dance Group

Handing out Red Packet by Wealth God

1:00 pm     Chinese Dance  by  Portland Art & Cultural Center Dance Team

Chinese Yo Yo  by Portland Chinese School Yoyo Team

Chinese Dance  by  Sun Flowers Dance Team

2:00 pm     Chinee Emperor Fashion Show

Handing out Red Packet by Community leaders

Lion Dance by Viet Hung Lion Dance Group

Wushu Demo (Kung Fu) by Portland Art & Cultural Center Wushu Team

3:00 pm     Dance & Music by Orego Hope Chinese School

Dance & Music by Woodstock Elementary Chinese Immersion Program

Chinese by TOSA- Chinese/Mandarin Immersion program

4:00pm     Dumpling making contest

 

* Schedule is subject to change without notice

  • 刊登日期: 1/30/2017 @ 14:05
  • 最後修改: 1/30/2017 @ 14:08
  • 類別: 最新消息

You might also like...

2017-final-floor-plan

2017 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair Vendors and Program Rundown

更多 ... →