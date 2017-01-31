載入中 ...
2017 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair Vendors and Program Rundown

2017 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair Vendors  

502 ACHIEF Association
6 Amercan West Chinese School
401 Asian Health and Service Center
507 Bamboo Mortgage
B Bobablastic
5 CCBA Language School
501 Chang Fa Super Market
200 Chinese Flagship Program
301 Confucius institute at PSU
400 Delta Airline
9 Dumpling Making Booth
CS1 Fish Maw
2 Game Booth
3 Greshan HS Face Painting
500 Health and Wellness Chiropractic Center
207 Hope Chinese Charter School
305 Jade District
CS2 Jamine Gift Shop
402 Lan Su Chinese Garden
208 Lepao Blocks USA
209 More Realty
202 Multnomah County Library
404 National University of Natural Medicine
A Ocean City Restaurant
302 Oregon College of Oriental Medicine
7 Oregon Hope Chinese School
201 Oregon National Guard
304 Oregon Realty Company
508 OSU/ OHSU College of Pharmacy
300 PCC Small Business Development Center
108 Portland Chinese Times
206 Portland Public School
505 Prestige Care and Rehab of Reed wood
203 Renewal by Anderson
CS3 Sam Bo Trading
102 Selfiepod
100 Spin The Wheel
101 Summit Wushu
4 Tim Loh – learn how to draw a chicken
405 Umqua Bank
106 VG Entertainment Center

 

2017 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair’s Program Rundown

10:00 AM Yat Sing Chinese Music Club
Lee Association Lion Dance Team
11:00 AM Mei Ya Dance Academy
Asian Health Service Center Yu Maio
Chinese New Year Song
12:00 PM Viet Hung Dragon Dance
Grand Opening Ceremony
Viet Hung Lion Dance
Wealth God handing out red envelop
1:00 PM Portland Art & Cultural Center Wushu Team
Portland Chinese School Yoyo Team
Sunflower Dance Troupe 向日葵舞蹈团
/Chinese American International School 华美国际学校
2:00 PM Chinese Emperor Fashion Show
Community leaders handing out red envelop
Oregon Hope Chinese School
3:00 PM Lucky Draw and Game
Portland Art & Cultural Center Dance Team
Viet Hung Lion Dance
Wood Stock Elementary Mandarin Immersion Program
4:00 PM Martin Luther King Jr. Mandarin Immersion Program
Dumpling making contest
5:00 PM Closing
* Schedule subject to change without notice

 

