2017 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair Vendors and Program Rundown
刊登日期: 1/31/2017
2017 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair Vendors
|502
|ACHIEF Association
|6
|Amercan West Chinese School
|401
|Asian Health and Service Center
|507
|Bamboo Mortgage
|B
|Bobablastic
|5
|CCBA Language School
|501
|Chang Fa Super Market
|200
|Chinese Flagship Program
|301
|Confucius institute at PSU
|400
|Delta Airline
|9
|Dumpling Making Booth
|CS1
|Fish Maw
|2
|Game Booth
|3
|Greshan HS Face Painting
|500
|Health and Wellness Chiropractic Center
|207
|Hope Chinese Charter School
|305
|Jade District
|CS2
|Jamine Gift Shop
|402
|Lan Su Chinese Garden
|208
|Lepao Blocks USA
|209
|More Realty
|202
|Multnomah County Library
|404
|National University of Natural Medicine
|A
|Ocean City Restaurant
|302
|Oregon College of Oriental Medicine
|7
|Oregon Hope Chinese School
|201
|Oregon National Guard
|304
|Oregon Realty Company
|508
|OSU/ OHSU College of Pharmacy
|300
|PCC Small Business Development Center
|108
|Portland Chinese Times
|206
|Portland Public School
|505
|Prestige Care and Rehab of Reed wood
|203
|Renewal by Anderson
|CS3
|Sam Bo Trading
|102
|Selfiepod
|100
|Spin The Wheel
|101
|Summit Wushu
|4
|Tim Loh – learn how to draw a chicken
|405
|Umqua Bank
|106
|VG Entertainment Center
2017 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair’s Program Rundown
|10:00 AM
|Yat Sing Chinese Music Club
|
|Lee Association Lion Dance Team
|11:00 AM
|Mei Ya Dance Academy
|
|Asian Health Service Center Yu Maio
|
|Chinese New Year Song
|12:00 PM
|Viet Hung Dragon Dance
|
|Grand Opening Ceremony
|
|Viet Hung Lion Dance
|
|Wealth God handing out red envelop
|1:00 PM
|Portland Art & Cultural Center Wushu Team
|
|Portland Chinese School Yoyo Team
|
|Sunflower Dance Troupe 向日葵舞蹈团
|
|/Chinese American International School 华美国际学校
|2:00 PM
|Chinese Emperor Fashion Show
|
|Community leaders handing out red envelop
|
|Oregon Hope Chinese School
|3:00 PM
|Lucky Draw and Game
|
|Portland Art & Cultural Center Dance Team
|
|Viet Hung Lion Dance
|
|Wood Stock Elementary Mandarin Immersion Program
|4:00 PM
|Martin Luther King Jr. Mandarin Immersion Program
|
|Dumpling making contest
|5:00 PM
|Closing
|
|* Schedule subject to change without notice