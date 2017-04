上海戲劇學院 波特蘭演出晚宴

Here is the flyer, Shanghai Group & program for Shanghai Dinner Performance in Portland on May 7, (Sunday) at Wong’s King Chinese Restaurant.

6:00 pm Dinner starts

7:30 pm Performance starts

Tickets:

A: $40 per ticket ($380 / table) dinner included

B. $50 per ticket ($480 / table)

Organizers:

Portland Chinese Times

Portland Wisdom Art Academy

Portland Art & Cultural Center

Co-organizers:

North West China Council, Confucius Institute, Lansau Garden, Lai Seng Entertainment, Wong’s King Restaurant.

Wong’s King Menu:

1. Deluxe Appetizer Platter

2. Stewed Fish Lips Soup

3. Shrimp in cheese Sauce with Fresh Fruit Salad

4. Two courses Peking Duck

5. Braised Prime Ribs

6. Braised Crab on Japanese Rice

7. Supreme Crispy Chicken

8. Chinese Broccoli with fresh made Fish Balls

9. Duel Fancy Desserts

Tickets Available: at above names of organizers or co organizers!!

Charles Hui – Director of Portland Chinese Times

Cell: 503-380-8788

More detail:

Shang Hai Program (Chinese & English version)

Shanghai Theatre Academy